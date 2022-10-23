Premium Snooker Zhou Yuelong - Mark Allen 12:45-16:00

Mark Allen to face Zhou Yuelong in final showdown

Mark Allen beat Neil Robertson 6-2 to set up a final showdown with Zhou Yuelong at the Waterfront Hall.

Robertson arrived in Belfast with a perfect record in semi-finals against Allen, but the home favourite snapped that sequence at the Waterfront Hall.

Allen said after his win over Xiao Guodong in the quarter-finals that he had ticked a box by getting to the one-table stage and being announced as the defending champion. After his impressive win over Robertson, the goal will be to topple Zhou Yuelong and get his hands on the Alex Higgins Trophy for a second time. Allen said afterwards that he has been reaping the benefits from working with a mind coach

The Chinese player is only 24, but has seemingly been around for years. He is still seeking a first title, and is now one win away from doing so after getting the better of McGill to reach his first final since the Shoot Out in February 2020, and post-match Alan McManus said he was happy to be proven wrong about Zhou

Sunday's order of play

Sunday October 23

Final - best-of-17 frames

13:00 & 19:00

Mark Allen v Zhou Yuelong

- - -

