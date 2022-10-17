Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Fan Zhengyi 12:44-14:59 Live

Fan 0-0 Robertson (25-87)

A timely run of 34 from Robertson before he lays a brilliant snooker. Fan hits black instead of red off two cushions, leaves the red and the outcome sees the first frame heading for the Aussie, who benefited greatly from some sound tactical shots. A 1-0 lead.

Fan 0-0 Robertson (25-21)

Long red from Robertson drops to end a seven-minute potting drought and he gets second prize by being able to roll white in behind the green. Chance left for Robertson of red to middle pocket after Fan escapes from snooker. And he hammers it home. Chance to win frame at this visit.

Fan 0-0 Robertson (24-12)

Only 23 from Fan as his cue ball control stops him in his tracks. Doesn't look like he has settled down yet, but this could be a key frame in the context of the match. Doesn't want to give Robbo any encouragement.

Fan 0-0 Robertson (1-12)

Bit of a nervy start for both players with the Aussie seeing a cut on a red stay up. Surprising miss by someone of his class. Early reprieve for Fan.

Fan 0-0 Robertson (1-1)

Another healthy crowd inside the Waterfront for this Monday afternoon fare. Robertson getting reds open early so he can go on the attack. Attack always the name of the game for the Melburnian potter. Tries to clip a red along top cushion, but just fails to drop. Chance for Fan, but he can only make one as a black off spot comes back out.

Welcome back to Belfast

We are down to the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall with Masters champion Neil Robertson facing last season's European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi and four-time world champion Mark Selby up against Sam Craigie. Should be another engrossing day on the old green baize.

