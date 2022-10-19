Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan - David Grace
12:45-15:00
What a line up we have today at the Northern Ireland Open with Ronnie O'Sullivan heading up the billing in Belfast.
10:00
- Lyu Haotian v Mark King
- Elliot Slessor v Yan Bingtao
- Tian Pengfei v Martin Gould
13:00
- Dominic Dale v Zhou Yuelong
- David Grace v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Xiao Guodong v Hossein Vafaei
14:00
- Jimmy Robertson v Mark Williams
- Neil Robertson v John Astley
- Li Hang v Jordan Brown
19:00
- Michael White v Barry Hawkins
- Hammah Miah v Mark Selby
- Trump/Hill v Tom Ford
20:00
- Mark Allen v Andy Lee
- Stephen Maguire v Kyren Wilson
- David Lilley v David Gilbert
Referee drama with White
Ronnie O’Sullivan believes the behaviour of referee Ben Williams was “uncalled for” after a spat between the official and Jimmy White.
In the fourth frame of White’s second round match against Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open, which he lost 4-0, Williams wrongly called which ball The Whirlwind was going for.
Williams laughed at the situation which White wasn’t happy with, so he gesticulated at the official - seemingly waving a finger at the referee - and was given a warning for his actions.
The pair shook hands after the match but White told Williams to “look at the video” footage.
“I can see why Jimmy didn't see the funny side there,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “He’s having a hard time out there, he’s not playing well.
“We saw Jimmy has walked round, so it might look like he's looking at the blue. The referee has jumped the gun and there's no reason to call a colour. Whatever ball he’s going to hit, it’s the one he’s intending to hit.
“Then the referee starts laughing and Jimmy has done nothing with his hand other than, ‘What’s going on, I don’t need this’.
“Then he’s warned him, it’s just uncalled for really.”
- - -
