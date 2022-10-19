Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - David Grace 12:45-15:00

Action packed schedule

Ad

What a line up we have today at the Northern Ireland Open with Ronnie O'Sullivan heading up the billing in Belfast.

Northern Ireland Open ‘We should be finished!’ – Higgins unsure why younger players are struggling to make breakthrough 19 HOURS AGO

10:00

Lyu Haotian v Mark King

Elliot Slessor v Yan Bingtao

Tian Pengfei v Martin Gould

13:00

Dominic Dale v Zhou Yuelong

David Grace v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Xiao Guodong v Hossein Vafaei

14:00

Jimmy Robertson v Mark Williams

Neil Robertson v John Astley

Li Hang v Jordan Brown

19:00

Michael White v Barry Hawkins

Hammah Miah v Mark Selby

Trump/Hill v Tom Ford

20:00

Mark Allen v Andy Lee

Stephen Maguire v Kyren Wilson

David Lilley v David Gilbert

Referee drama with White

In the fourth frame of White’s second round match against Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open, which he lost 4-0, Williams wrongly called which ball The Whirlwind was going for.

Williams laughed at the situation which White wasn’t happy with, so he gesticulated at the official - seemingly waving a finger at the referee - and was given a warning for his actions.

The pair shook hands after the match but White told Williams to “look at the video” footage.

“I can see why Jimmy didn't see the funny side there,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “He’s having a hard time out there, he’s not playing well.

“We saw Jimmy has walked round, so it might look like he's looking at the blue. The referee has jumped the gun and there's no reason to call a colour. Whatever ball he’s going to hit, it’s the one he’s intending to hit.

“Then the referee starts laughing and Jimmy has done nothing with his hand other than, ‘What’s going on, I don’t need this’.

“Then he’s warned him, it’s just uncalled for really.”

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open and much more top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Northern Ireland Open 'It's weird' - Why O'Sullivan is 'really surprised' about snooker's young players 21 HOURS AGO