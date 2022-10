Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Aaron Hill puts him in front against Judd Trump

A break of 36 might not sound like a lot, but given the situation of the table, Aaron Hill’s break in third frame of his match against Judd Trump was very impressive. It put him 2-1 ahead in the second round contest in Belfast. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:04:57, an hour ago