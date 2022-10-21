Snooker

'Not the best start!' - Mark Selby has nightmare at start of Northern Ireland Open match with Neil Robertson

'Not the best start!' - Mark Selby has a nightmare at the start of his Northern Ireland Open match with Neil Robertson in Belfast. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:00:51, 24 minutes ago