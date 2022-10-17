Mark Williams is one of the great left-handed players in sport, and Ronnie O’Sullivan has compared him to another brilliant leftie in golfing superstar Phil Mickelson.

Williams is still going strong at the age of 47, having won his third world title in 2018 and continuing to produce results.

Ad

He won the British Open last season, reached the final of the Shoot Out and progressed to the last-four at the Masters and the World Championship.

Northern Ireland Open ‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams AN HOUR AGO

A run to the semi-finals of the European Masters showed he is in good form at the start of the current campaign, and he is looking to add a second Northern Ireland Open to his trophy cabinet this week.

O’Sullivan could be an obstacle in his path in Belfast, but he feels Williams has it in him to win another world title.

The Rocket compared Williams to Mickelson, a six-time major winner who won the US PGA Championship at the age of 50 - to become the oldest player to claim one of golf’s top tournaments.

“He is a much stronger player now than he ever has been,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio at the Waterfront Hall as Williams faced Alexander Ursenbacher in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open. “He reminds me of Phil Mickelson. He has so much talent, so much game, a winner. He has got everything.

“Mickelson won the US PGA at 50. It wouldn’t surprise me if he won another World Championship.”

‘Wow!’ – Ursenbacher flukes red then snookers Williams

Williams’ game has evolved over time, O’Sullivan feels he is a complete player capable of eclipsing others in all aspects of the game.

“He is that good,” O’Sullivan said. “He is good under pressure, and just looks so good out there enjoying it.

“There is no situation you put him in that he can’t handle. He could out-safety John Higgins, he could out-pot anyone and can outscore anybody.

“He is an all-time great, he really is. An amazing player.

“He is great to watch, I have always loved watching him play.”

O'Sullivan continues his Northern Ireland Open quest against David Grace on Wednesday.

- - -

The Home Nations series returns on Sunday with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Northern Ireland Open ‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Allen on O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle AN HOUR AGO