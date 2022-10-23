Advertisement
Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White don't agree with referee warning Zhou Yuelong at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White do not agree with referee Leo Scullion warning Zhou Yuelong for taking his time over a shot at the Northern Ireland Open. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago

