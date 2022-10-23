Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan has insisted that Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen "should win a World Championship title".

Ad

The 36-year-old was trailing 4-1 after a slow start but fired back relentlessly by claiming the next eight successive frames to retain the Alex Higgins Trophy in style. He also clinched a £80,000 prize and a place in the Champion of Champions event as a result of the triumph.

Northern Ireland Open 'He should win a world title' - O'Sullivan praises Northern Ireland Open champion Allen AN HOUR AGO

O'Sullivan and fellow Eurosport expert Jimmy White were on hand to congratulate Allen and pay tribute to his performance in retaining his title in memorable fashion in front of his home fans.

"I don't think anyone has ever questioned Mark's talent and ability when he gets it right," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"He is a world champion - he should win a world title with his game and his temperament.

"With the way that he is playing at the moment, the consistency levels, I'm sure he feels in a good place.

"All you can be doing is going in the right direction. As long as you are going in the right direction, things can happen."

O'Sullivan on 'fantastic' moment for Allen celebrating with his family

White added: "He is always dangerous. We have always known that he can score and make the game look very simple when he is in the balls.

"I think he has added the safety game to it and the calmness. He takes a lot more time.

"He always fancies himself to beat everyone, and you have to think that you are the best in the world.

"Of course, he will be very dangerous going forward."

Watch as jubilant Allen clinches Northern Ireland Open title with stunning century

- - -

The Home Nations series is back and it is live and exclusive on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan on 'fantastic' moment for Allen celebrating with his family 2 HOURS AGO