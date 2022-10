Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan 'really surprised' at lack of young, talented players in snooker at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan has said he is "really surprised" at the lack of young, talented players coming through in snooker at the Northern Ireland Open.

00:01:37, an hour ago