Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou Yuelong over shot at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan says "it is not fair" after the referee warns Zhou Yuelong over taking a long time to play a shot at the Northern Ireland Open. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:01:22, an hour ago

Related

'Luck with brilliance' - Allen gets another huge fluke in final
Northern Ireland Open

'Luck with brilliance' - Allen gets another huge fluke in final

00:00:31

'Nothing has gone right for him' - Allen with crazy fluke in final
Northern Ireland Open

'Nothing has gone right for him' - Allen with crazy fluke in final

00:00:23

'Absolutely magnificent' - Zhou drains break of 135 in final against Allen
Northern Ireland Open

'Absolutely magnificent' - Zhou drains break of 135 in final against Allen

00:03:16

O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou over shot
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou over shot

00:01:22

'Don't move!' - O'Sullivan tells entertaining story about referees
Northern Ireland Open

'Don't move!' - O'Sullivan tells entertaining story about referees

00:01:09

'It is unfair!' - O'Sullivan and White don't agree with referee warning Zhou
Northern Ireland Open

'It is unfair!' - O'Sullivan and White don't agree with referee warning Zhou

00:01:53

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot
Northern Ireland Open

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot

00:00:44

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position
Premium
Northern Ireland Open

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position

00:00:48

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final
Northern Ireland Open

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final

00:01:30

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast

00:00:28

More Snooker

'Luck with brilliance' - Allen gets another huge fluke in final
Northern Ireland Open

'Luck with brilliance' - Allen gets another huge fluke in final

00:00:31

'Nothing has gone right for him' - Allen with crazy fluke in final
Northern Ireland Open

'Nothing has gone right for him' - Allen with crazy fluke in final

00:00:23

'Absolutely magnificent' - Zhou drains break of 135 in final against Allen
Northern Ireland Open

'Absolutely magnificent' - Zhou drains break of 135 in final against Allen

00:03:16

O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou over shot
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan says 'it is not fair' after referee warns Zhou over shot

00:01:22

'Don't move!' - O'Sullivan tells entertaining story about referees
Northern Ireland Open

'Don't move!' - O'Sullivan tells entertaining story about referees

00:01:09

'It is unfair!' - O'Sullivan and White don't agree with referee warning Zhou
Northern Ireland Open

'It is unfair!' - O'Sullivan and White don't agree with referee warning Zhou

00:01:53

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot
Northern Ireland Open

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot

00:00:44

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position
Premium
Northern Ireland Open

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position

00:00:48

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final
Northern Ireland Open

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final

00:01:30

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast

00:00:28