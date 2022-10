Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Alan McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Alan McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system after a foul was wrongly called in the match between Mark Selby and Sam Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open. In the fourth frame, Craigie rolled up to a yellow to play a safety shot but referee Monika Sulkowska called a foul even though replays clearly showed the ball moved.

00:03:01, an hour ago