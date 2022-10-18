Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins discuss why young players are struggling to make breakthrough

Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins are unsure why nobody has been able to make a big breakthrough in snooker over the last 10 years. The Class of 92 have been consistently among snooker’s elite for three decades, with 14 World Championships between them since 1998. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:10, 2 hours ago