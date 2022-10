Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he’s writing a new book and snooker is 'not the main priority' for him

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport, seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is writing a new book following his shock defeat to David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open. The Rocket also added snooker is “not the main priority” in his life at the moment. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:40, an hour ago