Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ’uncalled for’ in Jimmy White spat at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan has said that the warning given to Jimmy White by referee Ben Williams was "uncalled for" in his defeat to Luca Brecel. The Whirlwind was sanctioned after he bristled when referee Ben Williams nominated the incorrect ball as the 60-year-old set about compiling a break in the match. Watch the incident at the start of this video and then O’Sullivan and Alan McManus’ reactions.

00:02:13, an hour ago