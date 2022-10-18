In the fourth frame of White’s second round match against Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open, which he lost 4-0, Williams wrongly called which ball The Whirlwind was going for.

Williams laughed at the situation which White wasn’t happy with, so he gesticulated at the official - seemingly waving a finger at the referee - and was given a warning for his actions.

The pair shook hands after the match but White told Williams to “look at the video” footage.

“I can see why Jimmy didn't see the funny side there,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “He’s having a hard time out there, he’s not playing well.

“We saw Jimmy has walked round, so it might look like he's looking at the blue. The referee has jumped the gun and there's no reason to call a colour. Whatever ball he’s going to hit, it’s the one he’s intending to hit.

“Then the referee starts laughing and Jimmy has done nothing with his hand other than, ‘What’s going on, I don’t need this’.

“Then he’s warned him, it’s just uncalled for really.”

White missed his next shot and went on to lose the frame as his run in Belfast came to an end in the last 64.

Eurosport pundit Alan McManus concurred with O’Sullivan’s comments and also believes the referee acted incorrectly.

“I can understand Jimmy,” said McManus. “It's a serious business at the easiest of times out there and Jimmy is super serious about today and about his big match. He's fully tuned in.

“You can have moments of hilarity out there when the occasion suits it, but Jimmy’s got a brown that gets him down in amongst the reds.

“He doesn’t want any of that. I'll be honest, the referee should have said, ‘Apologies Jimmy, brown ball, thank you’ and then we carry on, it doesn’t become anything.

“But Jimmy is so het up about things, the slightest little thing can knock him.”

