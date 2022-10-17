Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked snooker players

Ronnie O’Sullivan has outlined why he thinks snooker should return to a tiered system at ranking tournaments. O’Sullivan believes the effect of lower ranked players being beaten in the early rounds each week does them no good for there confidence, so is encouraging changes to be made to the format. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+.

00:02:42, 2 hours ago