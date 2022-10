Snooker

‘Ronnie O’Sullivan will be up and ready to try and win the UK Championship’ - Jimmy White

Jimmy White feels Ronnie O’Sullivan may have been a bit “tired” to Hong Kong but is confident he will be “up and ready to try and win the UK Championship”. O'Sullivan suffered a shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open after throwing away a 2-0 lead. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:35, an hour ago