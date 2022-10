Snooker

‘Sublime piece of cueing!’ – Aaron Hill knocks in stunning long red against Judd Trump

Aaron Hill potted a straight long red from distance which edged him closer to the finishing line in his second round match against Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open. Hill went on to win the match to stun the 2019 world champion in Belfast. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:35, 2 hours ago