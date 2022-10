Snooker

‘Super shot’ from Mark Selby sets him up to beat Hammad Miah at Northern Ireland Open

Mark Selby knocked in a super red into the top right pocket, which set him up to go and win his match against Hammad Miah at the Northern Ireland Open. It was a scrappy contest, but Selby emerged on top despite playing far from his best and will play Michael White in the last 16. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:23, an hour ago