Ronnie O’Sullivan feels Neil Robertson is the favourite to win the Northern Ireland Open.

Big names such as Judd Trump, John Higgins and O’Sullivan crashed out earlier in the week, and Robertson is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament.

He is due to face Mark Selby in the quarter-finals, following his win over Li Hang on Thursday , and O’Sullivan feels the Australian is the man to beat.

“Robertson for me, he’s probably the best player in the world,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “Selby, we will see where he is. He is looking to come back into form, but this is a proper test the best of nine.

“Let’s see where he is with his game, he will have a proper test with Robertson.

"This is when the tournament gets exciting, one table, the crowd are at the sides as well, it feels like a proper event and that will suit the top players.

“For me, Neil Robertson is favourite.”

Robertson and Selby are in the top half of the draw, and in the bottom O’Sullivan feels Luca Brecel - who won the Championship League earlier this year - is the man to watch.

“You look in the bottom half it is really open,” O’Sullivan said. “They are all capable players, but you would have to say Luca Brecel.

“He has won a tournament already this year, looks in good form.

“He won’t be overawed by being a favourite. He is a confident person, and I don’t think that is going to hold him back.”

