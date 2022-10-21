Advertisement
Snooker

Watch Mark Allen close out victory over Mark Williams to reach Northern Ireland Open semi-finals in Belfast

Watch Mark Allen close out a fine victory over Mark Williams to reach the Northern Ireland Open semi-finals in Belfast. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:00:28, 8 minutes ago

