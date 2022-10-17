Snooker

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on Mark Williams

Ronnie O’Sullivan has compared Mark Williams to golfer Phil Mickelson, stating it “wouldn’t surprise him” if the Welshman won another Snooker World Championship. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand .

00:01:03, an hour ago