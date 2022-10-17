Snooker

'You have to have that intensity' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on Judd Trump success as he aims for Northern Ireland Open glory

Ronnie O'Sullivan has spoken about Judd Trump and the success his rival has enjoyed as he aims for Northern Ireland Open glory in Belfast. O'Sullivan compared the ways that the top players look to feel comfortable, from safety play, potting and cue-ball control. Stream the tournament and more top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:25, 42 minutes ago