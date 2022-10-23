Snooker

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou Yuelong over taking too long on shot in Northern Ireland Open final

"You need to decide" - Referee Leo Scullion warns Zhou Yuelong over taking too long on a tricky shot in the Northern Ireland Open final.

