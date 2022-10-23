Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou Yuelong over taking too long on shot in Northern Ireland Open final

"You need to decide" - Referee Leo Scullion warns Zhou Yuelong over taking too long on a tricky shot in the Northern Ireland Open final. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:00:44, 21 minutes ago

Related

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot
Northern Ireland Open

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot

00:00:44

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position
Premium
Northern Ireland Open

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position

00:00:48

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final
Northern Ireland Open

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final

00:01:30

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast

00:00:28

'Neil played great, I can't remember him missing' - Selby
Northern Ireland Open

'Neil played great, I can't remember him missing' - Selby

00:03:09

'Best player in the world' - O'Sullivan lauds Robertson as Australian beats Selby
Northern Ireland Open

'Best player in the world' - O'Sullivan lauds Robertson as Australian beats Selby

00:00:32

Watch as Robertson beats Selby to progress to semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch as Robertson beats Selby to progress to semi-finals in Belfast

00:01:34

'Why are you laughing?!' - Watch as Selby teases referee after White controversy
Northern Ireland Open

'Why are you laughing?!' - Watch as Selby teases referee after White controversy

00:01:09

'Not the best start!' - Selby has nightmare at start of match with Robertson
Northern Ireland Open

'Not the best start!' - Selby has nightmare at start of match with Robertson

00:00:51

O'Sullivan tips Robertson for Northern Ireland Open win
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan tips Robertson for Northern Ireland Open win

00:00:45

More Snooker

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot
Northern Ireland Open

'You need to decide' - Referee warns Zhou over taking too long on shot

00:00:44

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position
Premium
Northern Ireland Open

‘Absolutely brilliant’ - Allen pots red from seemingly impossible position

00:00:48

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final
Northern Ireland Open

'A lovely break that!' - Zhou knocks in century to level up against McGill in semi-final

00:01:30

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch Allen close out victory over Williams to reach semi-finals in Belfast

00:00:28

'Neil played great, I can't remember him missing' - Selby
Northern Ireland Open

'Neil played great, I can't remember him missing' - Selby

00:03:09

'Best player in the world' - O'Sullivan lauds Robertson as Australian beats Selby
Northern Ireland Open

'Best player in the world' - O'Sullivan lauds Robertson as Australian beats Selby

00:00:32

Watch as Robertson beats Selby to progress to semi-finals in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open

Watch as Robertson beats Selby to progress to semi-finals in Belfast

00:01:34

'Why are you laughing?!' - Watch as Selby teases referee after White controversy
Northern Ireland Open

'Why are you laughing?!' - Watch as Selby teases referee after White controversy

00:01:09

'Not the best start!' - Selby has nightmare at start of match with Robertson
Northern Ireland Open

'Not the best start!' - Selby has nightmare at start of match with Robertson

00:00:51

O'Sullivan tips Robertson for Northern Ireland Open win
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan tips Robertson for Northern Ireland Open win

00:00:45