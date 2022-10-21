Zhou Yuelong secured his place in the Northern Ireland Open semi-finals after a third tournament century break in the decisive ninth frame helped him overcome David Gilbert.

A break of 31 by Zhou gave him the early initiative, but a magnificent break of 55, that included two stunning reds and a double on the final red was enough to give him the first frame 64-50.

Zhou fought back in the second frame, and with Gilbert missing a red with a rest, he was able to put together a break of 55 to take the frame 65-60 and level it out at 1-1.

Buoyed by taking the last frame, Zhou was first out with a break of 36. Gilbert was able to force himself back into the frame, and with Zhou hitting a black trying to escape from a snooker, Gilbert was able to take the brown, blue and pink to take the frame 67-43 and move 2-1 ahead.

In the following frame, Gilbert played a poor safety shot to hand the initiative to Zhou to take control of the frame. With Gilbert needing two snookers, the frame was Zhou’s 69-35 to level it out at 2-2 going into the break.

Gilbert re-established his lead with a break of 71 to take the frame 78-0. Zhou recovered well in frame six to take a 42-0 lead. However, after taking a long red, Gilbert was able to play out the frame with a break of 84 following some superb potting to move 4-2 in front and move one winning frame away from the semi-finals.

He began the next frame well with some excellent long potting, until he missed an easy black to the yellow pocket to lead 36-8. Zhou took full advantage to storm into a 64-36 lead, and with Gilbert needing two snookers, he conceded the frame to leave Gilbert leading 4-3.

The tension grew as both missed pots to take the initiative in a tense eighth frame. After Gilbert over-cut on the black, Zhou clinched the frame with a break of 54 to take it and leave the encounter with all to play for heading into the ninth and final frame.

Zhou dominated the final frame with a stunning break of 130 to advance into Saturday's semi-final, where he will face either Anthony McGill or Haotian Lyu.

