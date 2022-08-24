Snooker

'Not up for the fight' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on having easy time beating 'nice guys'

Reigning world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan sat down with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui for the latest edition of The Breakdown podcast and explained why he finds facing some of his fellow players easier than others. Fresh off a season that featured a record-equalling seventh world title, The Rocket made it very clear that some players lose to him due to their mentalities.

00:00:47, 40 minutes ago