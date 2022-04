Snooker

'Oh dear, oh dear!' - Mark Allen misses simple green and Ronnie O'Sullivan pounces

Ronnie O'Sullivan's fine form put the pressure on Mark Allen in the early session of their clash and the latter missed a simple green to the pocket that the former gleefully pounced on and stole the frame. Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:16, 9 minutes ago