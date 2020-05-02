Watch
Snooker
On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship
00:11:26
Related
Snooker
On This Day: John Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship
Relive John Higgins's mesmeric 143 break during the 2019 World Championship semi-final win over David Gilbert.
00:11:26
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Shots Recreated: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White attempt Mark Allen's 'brilliant blue'
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White both attempt Mark Allen's 'brilliant blue' from the English Open.
00:02:23
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Snooker video - On This Day: 'What a shame' - Barry Hawkins misses golden chance for 147
Barry Hawkins misses a golden chance for a 147 as we look back at classic moments from previous years.
00:00:48
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Shots Recreated: O’Sullivan, White take on Trump's exhibition red
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
00:02:09
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Snooker video - 'Wow!' - Was this classic James Cahill shot a fluke or genius?
James Cahill produces a touch of either brilliance or luck with this crazy double. Did he mean it?
00:00:18
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Shots Recreated: Judd Trump shows why he is world champ
Judd Trump re-created an incredible long pink alongside Reanne Evans and Andy Goldstein.
00:02:06
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
‘One that got away’ - Jimmy White on his rivalry with Steve Davis
Jimmy White admits on the latest snooker vodcast that the 1984 World Championship was “the one that got away” after seeing rival Steve Davis take the title.
00:03:41
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Snooker news - Ronnie O'Sullivan on retirement: I've got five more years left in me
Ronnie O'Sullivan has exclusively revealed to Eurosport that he will retire by the time he is 50, after a reduced schedule last year was a "disaster".
00:02:22
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
Snooker video - When Ronnie O'Sullivan conceded a best-of-17 after just five frames
Andy Goldstein, Neal Foulds and Jimmy White reflect on the infamous 2006 UK Championship quarter-final between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry
00:03:32
Play Icon
Watch
Snooker
On This Day: Judd Trump's 'you've got to be kidding me' perfect swerve shot
We take a look back to Judd Trump's quite incredible swerve shot in our 'On This Day' series.
00:00:16
Play Icon
Watch
