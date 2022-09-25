Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna remained perfect as they prepared for Sunday night’s World Mixed Doubles final with a 3-1 win over Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evans.

They will meet Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut in the best-of-seven final following another clinical victory.

Kenna and Selby set the tempo as they got in first, the former potting a nice red-blue-red from her visit, before the latter made 37 after Evans missed a long red.

Evans responded with a useful 26 before running out of position. Back in, Selby played a superb round-the-angles shot to get on the second to last red. A snooker soon after forced a four-point foul from O’Sullivan, and Kenna came to the table needing the final red representing frame ball. But she failed to convert it, leaving Evans with an opportunity. However, she had a nightmare on the brown to gift the frame to her opponents.

In the second game, Evans cobbled together 15 before O’Sullivan added a yellow and another red.

An error from Kenna gave O’Sullivan a chance to make it 1-1 and he made no mistake, a deft stun shot freeing up pink and black as he went through the gears to put the frame out of reach.

The third frame was tense before O’Sullivan gambled and missed to leave the white in the middle of the table.

Evans added 13 before running out of position and more safety followed. A long safety battle ended when Evans managed a double kiss on a red when trying to get back to baulk, and left Selby an easy starter.

After a break of 41, Selby rather fortuitously found position on a red up near the left rail. He potted it across the table into the green pocket, followed by the blue and then frame-ball red for good measure to seal the frame.

Earlier on Sunday, Robertson and Mink beat Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee 4-0 in their final round robin match.

Robertson and Mink completed the first whitewash of the tournament so far to give themselves a chance of a place in the best-of-seven frames final.

It was an error-strewn opening frame as both teams missed chances before Robertson eventually sealed it.

Judd again handed the initiative over with a poor miss early in the second frame. Robertson had none of those jitters and when On Yee could only pot a single red, Robertson stepped up to take the frame.

An excellent 74 clearance by Mink gave them a 3-0 lead

It was Mink’s best break of the tournament so far, coming at an ideal time as her team desperately needed a clean sweep.

The fourth frame saw more impressive play from Robertson and Mink as they got the perfect result they needed to stay alive.

The final match of the round robin phase was to follow, with Selby and Kenna facing O'Sullivan and Evans.

O'Sullivan and Evans needed two frames to leapfrog Robertson and Mink and snatch a place in the final round, while Selby and Kenna were already qualified.

Selby and Kenna took the first frame despite an early miss from Selby.

O'Sullivan put up a break of 36 in the second frame before piling on enough to seal it and square the match.

O'Sullivan and Evans needed just one more frame to seize a final berth.

