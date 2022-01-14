UK Seniors champion Peter Lines has been fined for breaches of the WPBSA Members Rules after threatening Xiao Guodong in Northern Ireland Open qualifying in 2021.

The pair were involved in a tense match last year, with Lines taking issue with Xiao for an incident on the table.

Following the match, Lines confronted Xiao and used threatening behaviour, before being removed from the Players Lounge by security.

Lines apologised a short while later, but a complaint went in and he was found guilty at a hearing and ordered to pay a fine and costs.

A statement from the WPBSA : “After a complaint made to the WPBSA by WST and another member, Peter Lines was charged with breaches of the WPBSA Members Rules following his match with Xiao Guodong at the 2021 Northern Ireland Open Qualifiers.

“The allegation was that Mr Lines took issue with Mr Xiao over incidents in this match. After the match Mr Lines confronted Mr Xiao in the Players Lounge at the venue and accused him of cheating and swore at him. As Mr Lines was removed from the lounge by security, he asked Mr Xiao to go outside with him.

Mr Xiao said he was in fear that he was going to be attacked by Mr Lines.

“Soon after the incident Mr Lines apologised to Mr Xiao for his conduct after the match.

“The case was heard on 16th December 2021 by the WPBSA Disciplinary Committee, which consists of three members who are independent from the WPBSA. The virtual hearing was attended by Mr Lines who accepted the facts in part.

“On 13th January 2022 the Disciplinary Committee published its finding and decision on sanction. The Committee found that the breaches of WPBSA “Members Rules 1.1 and 1.3 were proven in full. In making their decision on sanction the Committee took into account the early apology made by Mr Lines to Mr Xiao and Mr Lines’ unblemished career in snooker. Following the disciplinary hearing, the Committee decided that the appropriate sanction was a fine of £2,500.

“Mr Lines was further ordered to pay costs of £5,464.80.

“Mr Lines has until 28th January 2022 to appeal the decision.”

