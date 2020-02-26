Getty Images

Allen secures quarter-final spot at Players Championship

Allen secures quarter-final spot at Players Championship
By Carrie Dunn

39 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Mark Allen secured his place in the quarter-final of the Players Championship when he beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-3.

Allen notched three century breaks - 129, 132 and 123 - to ease his way into the next round.

He will play either Shaun Murphy or David Gilbert.

In the other three quarter-finals, Judd Trump plays John Higgins, Stephen Maguire plays Mark Selby, and Joe Perry plays Yan Bingtao.

More to follow.

Players Championship Round 1 Results

  • Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
  • Mark Allen v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

On the same topic