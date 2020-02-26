Getty Images
Allen secures quarter-final spot at Players Championship
Mark Allen secured his place in the quarter-final of the Players Championship when he beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-3.
Allen notched three century breaks - 129, 132 and 123 - to ease his way into the next round.
He will play either Shaun Murphy or David Gilbert.
In the other three quarter-finals, Judd Trump plays John Higgins, Stephen Maguire plays Mark Selby, and Joe Perry plays Yan Bingtao.
More to follow.
Players Championship Round 1 Results
- Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
- Mark Allen v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh