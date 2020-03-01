01/03/20
J. TrumpJudd Trump
Starting from
13:00
B. YanBingtao Yan
Players Championship • Final
Judd Trump - Yan Bingtao
Players Championship - 1 March 2020

Players Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Judd Trump and Bingtao Yan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Judd Trump vs Bingtao Yan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
