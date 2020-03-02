The world champion and world number one became only the fifth player in history to carry off five titles in a season by winning the final four frames to complete an impressive victory over the Riga Masters winner Yan.

Trump produced runs of 75, 122, 50, 75, 108, 68 and 60 on Sunday despite feeling he did not perform at the peak of his powers after picking up the trophy and a £125,000 first prize.

Trump is the dominant force in the sport this season after adding the Players title to his trophies at the International Championship, World Open, Northern Ireland Open and German Masters.

“It’s always good to win any tournament and it’s the fifth one I’ve won this season so hopefully I can build some confidence from that,” said Trump.

“I have three opportunities to get the record. I’ve put myself in a good position. I’ve already got five and already equalled it.

“I could go one further and hold it on my own - that would be nice.

“I just have to take it one step at a time. There are some major events left to come, and if I can have a few runs I will be pleased.”

Video - Trump reveals what he finds 'embarrassing' in snooker, wants Selby skill - What If...? 01:17

Trump can overtake green baize icons Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ding Junhui and Mark Selby, who have all lifted five ranking events.

Trump has three chances to make history at the Gibraltar Open, Tour Championship and the World Championship, where he starts as 11/4 favourite to become the first man in history to defend the title at the first attempt.

“It’s amazing to win another event, pick up my fifth ranking title and equal some of the greats,” said the 30-year Bristolian.

“I’m very proud, it’s been an amazing last two years for me, winning a lot of trophies and to keep winning is very exciting.”

The Gibraltar Open runs between March 11-15 with the Tour Championship being staged in Llandudno between March 17-22.

It is the penultimate tournament before the World Championship begins on April 18 at the Crucible in Sheffield with the final on May 4.