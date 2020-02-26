Higgins was the only one who scored a century break, potting 123 in the fifth frame; but Trump's consistency and three breaks of over 65 won through.

Watch snooker live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Earlier on, Mark Allen secured his place in the quarter-finals when he beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-3.

Allen notched three century breaks - 129, 132 and 123 - to ease his way into the next round.

He will play Shaun Murphy, who beat David Gilbert 6-5 in the final match of the round.

In the other quarter-finals, Stephen Maguire plays Mark Selby, and Joe Perry plays Yan Bingtao.

Players Championship Round 1 Results

Shaun Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert

Mark Allen 6-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Quarter-final Results