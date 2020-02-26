Getty Images
Trump beats Higgins in first Players Championship quarter-final
Judd Trump beat John Higgins in the first quarter-final of this year's Players Championship.
Higgins was the only one who scored a century break, potting 123 in the fifth frame; but Trump's consistency and three breaks of over 65 won through.
Watch snooker live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Earlier on, Mark Allen secured his place in the quarter-finals when he beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-3.
Allen notched three century breaks - 129, 132 and 123 - to ease his way into the next round.
He will play Shaun Murphy, who beat David Gilbert 6-5 in the final match of the round.
In the other quarter-finals, Stephen Maguire plays Mark Selby, and Joe Perry plays Yan Bingtao.
Players Championship Round 1 Results
- Shaun Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert
- Mark Allen 6-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Quarter-final Results
- Judd Trump 6-3 John Higgins