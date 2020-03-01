Getty Images
Trump carries big lead into Players Championship final second session
Judd Trump leads Yan Bingtao 6-2 going into the second session of the Players Championship final.
Bingtao was in good early form with breaks of 70 and then 55 in the first two frames, leaving the score at 1-1.
However, Trump then took four consecutive frames with some heavy scoring - breaks of 75, the game's first centuary of 122, 50 and 75.
The match looked poised to turn into a procession but Bingtao 95 to win the last frame of the session 101-27, with the game to restart later on Sunday evening.
The nineteenth-ranked Trump looks a heavy favourite with an early finish to the second session looking likely.