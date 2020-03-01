Bingtao was in good early form with breaks of 70 and then 55 in the first two frames, leaving the score at 1-1.

However, Trump then took four consecutive frames with some heavy scoring - breaks of 75, the game's first centuary of 122, 50 and 75.

The match looked poised to turn into a procession but Bingtao 95 to win the last frame of the session 101-27, with the game to restart later on Sunday evening.

The nineteenth-ranked Trump looks a heavy favourite with an early finish to the second session looking likely.