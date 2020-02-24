Getty Images
Selby opens campaign at Players Championship with whitewash win
Mark Selby began his campaign at the 2020 Players Championship with a 6-0 trouncing of Mark Williams.
Breaks of 60, 108 and 63 helped him through to the whitewash win.
More to follow.
Round 1 fixtures and results
- Judd Trump v Michael Holt
- John Higgins v Graeme Dott
- Ding Junhui v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby 6-0 Mark Williams
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Yan Bingtao v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Allen v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert