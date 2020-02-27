Having beaten Ding Junhui 6-5 in the previous round, Maguire won by the same scoreline against Selby to set up a meeting against Judd Trump for a place in the final.

Selby had battled back from 4-1 down to level the match, only for Maguire to regain the advantage and clinch victory.

Joe Perry and Yan Bingtao meet in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening, with the winner facing a semi-final against Mark Allen or Shaun Murphy, who are in action on Friday.

Maguire made a flying start against Selby as breaks of 67 and 73 helped him into a 3-0 lead.

Although Selby got on the board in the fourth frame, Maguire responded to restore his three-frame lead.

However, Selby reeled off three frames in a row, including a match-high 87 break, to level at 4-4.

Maguire stopped the run and moved one frame from victory with a break of 79, only for Selby to again draw level.

Selby couldn't get ahead for the first time in the match though as Maguire won the 11th frame to book his place in the last four.