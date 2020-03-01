Eurosport
Bingtao thumps Murphy to set up Trump final
Yan Bingtao thrashes Shaun Murphy 6-1 to set up a Players Championship final against Judd Trump.
Murphy beat Yan two weeks ago at the Welsh Open in a clash that went past midnight, but this time the rising Chinese star got his revenge.
The Englishman was off the pace in the semi-final clash in Southport and failed to capitalise at key moments as Yan quickly went 2-0 up after a 104 break.
Murphy's carelessness in the third frame to pocket a blue was quickly pounced on by Yan who twice potted doubles before Murphy presented the 20-year-old with an easy yellow which put him 3-0 up.
Yan raced to a 4-1 lead and pocketed his second century of the match to make it five.
The highly-rated Yan then finished off a scrappy seventh frame to secure his place in Sunday's final.
YAN: IT IS SCARY PLAYING TRUMP
He said post-match: “I just tried to keep calm no matter what happened or however much I was feeling the pressure.
"I kept my rhythm and although I felt excited during the match, it was solid.
" It is scary playing Judd Trump, similar to how players might fear Ronnie O’Sullivan. I never play well against him, but I’m happy with being part of the final so just want to enjoy it."
MURPHY PRAISES YAN'S HUNGER
“Not a lot of people are aware that after he lost to me in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, he practised all day during the final.
"He practised all day after I beat him at the World Championship a couple of years ago as well.
" You have a lad there who is completely dedicated to the game and hungry for success."