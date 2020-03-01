Murphy beat Yan two weeks ago at the Welsh Open in a clash that went past midnight, but this time the rising Chinese star got his revenge.

The Englishman was off the pace in the semi-final clash in Southport and failed to capitalise at key moments as Yan quickly went 2-0 up after a 104 break.

Murphy's carelessness in the third frame to pocket a blue was quickly pounced on by Yan who twice potted doubles before Murphy presented the 20-year-old with an easy yellow which put him 3-0 up.

Yan raced to a 4-1 lead and pocketed his second century of the match to make it five.

The highly-rated Yan then finished off a scrappy seventh frame to secure his place in Sunday's final.

YAN: IT IS SCARY PLAYING TRUMP

He said post-match: “I just tried to keep calm no matter what happened or however much I was feeling the pressure.

"I kept my rhythm and although I felt excited during the match, it was solid.

" It is scary playing Judd Trump, similar to how players might fear Ronnie O’Sullivan. I never play well against him, but I’m happy with being part of the final so just want to enjoy it. "

MURPHY PRAISES YAN'S HUNGER

“Not a lot of people are aware that after he lost to me in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, he practised all day during the final.

"He practised all day after I beat him at the World Championship a couple of years ago as well.