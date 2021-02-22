Defending champion Judd Trump has been knocked out in the first round of the Players Championship in a surprise 6-5 defeat to Stuart Bingham.

Bingham will face the winner of Zhou Yuelong v Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

The contest kicked off if in horribly slow fashion, but Bingham took the opening frame before going two up with a brilliant 93 clearance.

Into the third and Bingham failed to capitalise on a poor safety from Trump. He missed a vital pink which then saw Trump respond with a break of 81, which included an outrageous swerve shot.

Trump levelled up with the first century of the Players Championship with 105 as the world number one began to get into a rhythm. He then moved in front with a break of 76, punishing Bingham when the 44-year-old missed a simple red.

Former world and masters champion Bingham fought back with a 113 century to keep himself within touching distance, but an excellent long red from Trump helped him snatch the seventh frame.

Nevertheless, Bingham came back to take the lead, registering another solid break of 112 before making 47 to go within one frame of the quarter-finals.

Trump looked down and out, but he refused to be beaten. Bingham missing a difficult red to seal the tie before Trump sent the enthralling clash to a decider with a crucial 42 clearance on the black.

Bingham made no mistake in the final frame, wrapping it up with a break of 69.

WILSON THRASHES DAY

Meanwhile Kyren Wilson is through with a convincing 6-1 win over reigning Shoot Out champion Ryan Day, registering three 50+ breaks and a century (62, 59, 119 and 73) en route to victory.

Wilson kicked off with a 62 clearance to the pink before Day levelled up with a scrappy 32-minute frame before racing into a two-frame lead at the interval.

He soon followed up with his 258th career century before finishing off comfortably with a break of 73 to be the first player to reach the quarter-finals.

Wilson will face the winner of Neil Robertson vs Lu Ning.

