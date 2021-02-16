Scene Setter

The Players Championship follows on from the Welsh Open, as the players move back to Milton Keynes at the Marshall Arena.

Judd Trump defeated Yan BIngtao in the 2020 final and he will be back to defend his title in 2021.

The world number one will be joined by Ronnie O'Sullivan, Australian Neil Robertson, and Mark Selby in the 16-man draw which is based on the top 16 players in the one-year ranking list.

World number one Trump will be the favourite to take the prize as he tops the year-round rankings with 450,000 points, prior to the Welsh Open.

The event kicks off on February 22, with 16 players fighting for a share of the £385,000 prize fund. A cheque for £125,000 will be picked up by the winner on February 28.

What is the format?

Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, before returning to the Welsh Open and its standard draw system.

There are 16 players for Round 1, before moving onto the quarter-finals and semi-finals. All of these matches will be decided on a best-of-11 basis, before the final is decided on a best-of-19 final.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Players Championship is live on ITV.

We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Schedule

Full details to follow...

Prize Money

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Previous Winners

The Players Championship has been running since 2011, with eight different winners since its inception.

2020 Judd Trump

2019 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2018 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2017 Judd Trump

2016 Mark Allen

2015 Joe Perry

2014 Barry Hawkins

2013 Ding Junhui

2012 Stephen Lee

2011 Shaun Murphy

