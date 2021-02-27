Ronnie O'Sullivan has heaped praise on John Higgins for his "incredible" 6-0 whitewash of Mark Selby in the Players Championship quarter-finals on Friday.

Higgins condemned the three-times world champion Selby to a record defeat in a best-of-11 frame match in the sport's history with the former world number one scoring only seven points and potting only three balls at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Higgins enjoyed an astonishing 97% pot success rate and finished the match with a points aggregate of 546-7 that included breaks of 60, 70, 63, 100 and 60.

"It’s the best I have ever played or ever felt," said Higgins, who could meet O'Sullivan for the first time in a ranking final since the 2005 Grand Prix final which the Scotsman won 9-2.

World champion O'Sullivan does not want to face Higgins in a similar mood on Sunday if last month's Masters finalist can overcome Kyren Wilson in the last four on Saturday evening.

"I watched it. It was ridiculous. I couldn't watch it in the end. It was granite. It was evil, evil," said O'Sullivan after completing a 6-4 win over Barry Hawkins in the semi-finals from 3-0 behind.

"John just showed what a class player he is because obviously Selby is one of the best in the business at winning those type of matches.

"But Higgins, you could see it was almost like he didn't want it to end. It was ridiculous snooker really.

That's probably the toughest match snooker I've seen in my life. It was bordering on obscenely tough.

"Why would you want to be that tough. It was incredible snooker. It's not easy to play. It's okay playing defensive snooker, but you have to play it well.

"John and Selby play it better than anybody so if you can play it well, you play it.

"For me, it's a waste of time trying to play that stuff because I do a lot of hard work 80 percent of the time, but then mess it up with one shot. They are very astute around that stuff. It was a real purist's game of snooker.

"If he starts doing that to me, I'm going to be sitting in that chair quite a lot."

