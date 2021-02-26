John Higgins defeated Mark Selby in the quarter-finals of the Players Championship 6-0 in Milton Keynes on Friday afternoon.

The Scottish veteran gave Selby close to no chance with the Englishman able to score just six points over the course of the whole match.

That allowed a ruthless Higgins, helped by consistently heavy scoring from the off, to dominate.

Breaks of 60 in the first frame, then 70 and 63 in the second and third respectively, plus a 100 break in the fifth frame allowed him to cruise to a 5-0 lead, requiring just another frame to reach the semi-finals.

Higgins then gave up a single point to Selby, but another half-century break, this time of 60, helped him to a winning 114-1 sixth frame.

Higgins will face Kyren Wilson on Saturday evening, with Barry Hawkins and Ronnie O’Sullivan playing for a place in the final later on Friday.

