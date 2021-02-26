Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Barry Hawkins 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Players Championship, and will equal Steven Hendry's record of 57 ranking finals.

Hawkins raced into an early 3-0 win as he looked the player in the best form.

The first frame was won 72-44, but the second frame was decided emphatically with a 109-1 win courtesy of a break of 109.

A break of 87 then sealed Hawkins’ 3-0 lead, before O’Sullivan began his comeback.

The fourth frame went in his favour 60-30, and then two half-century breaks (83 and then 75) gave him the fifth and sixth.

An impressive break of 90 then saw him ease ahead for the first time in the best-of-11 knockout, before a break of 79 meant he had three consecutive frame wins without conceding a point.

Hawkins broke his brief inertia with a break of 81 taking him to 121-0 in the ninth frame to leave him just one behind at 5-4 in O'Sullivan's favour.

O'Sullivan finally claimed victory with a 74-70 win in the final frame, which was a tetchy affair, with the Rocket needing to clear the table to take it.

