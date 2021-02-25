Ronnie O'Sullivan has joked that he is sometimes capable of playing well after recording a 6-1 Players Championship quarter-final win over Jack Lisowski.

The six-time world champion was in supreme form, notching two centuries and missing just two pots in the last-eight encounter and faces Barry Hawkins in the next round.

O'Sullivan said that all the elements of his game came together well but insisted that he was able to play so well as he has been playing more frequently than he has in some recent years.

"It was alright!" O'Sullivan said after the match.

I played good, played decent, felt good, cued alright and I felt like I was getting a pop out of the white tonight. I can play alright sometimes!

"It's nice when you play well, everything feels really easy. You have to take the rough with the smooth and if you can make the rough not so rough, that's the aim.

"When you're playing as many matches as I have been, the law of averages says you're going to put in a performance like that.

"I could go and not make 30 and you'd be like 'oh what's happened overnight?', but now and again you'll see pretty good performances."

The winner of O'Sullivan and Hawkins' semi-final will face either John Higgins or Mark Selby.

