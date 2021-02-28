John Higgins triumphed 10-3 over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the Players Championship on Sunday.

Higgins raced into a 5-0 lead as it looked as if O’Sullivan would follow up his Welsh Open near-miss with another defeat at the final hurdle.

Breaks of 92, 68 and then two consecutive centuries of 142 and 138 helped Higgins establish a five-frame advantage before O’Sullivan hit an 82 to reduce the score to 5-1.

Higgins then took the seventh frame before O’Sullivan knocked a fine 144 break to end the session 6-2 down.

After the restart, the two players swapped frames, with O’Sullivan taking the 10th with an unanswered 110, while Higgins moved three frames from victory.

Two of those came with sizable breaks, the first of 70 and then 77, with O’Sullivan unable to register a single point in defence as he remained sat in his chair.

A 127 break in the final frame sealed the win for Higgins, the first ranking title to his name since the 2017/18 season.

