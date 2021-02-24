Neil Robertson hit four centuries in a rousing 6-1 win over world number 33 Lu Ning at the Players Championship after the man dubbed 'The Thunder from Down Under' became 'Haircut 100' with some glorious lockdown locks.

The UK champion returned to competitive action in majestic style for the first time since losing to Yan Bingtao 6-5 in the first round of the Masters last month.

Australia's leading player missed the Welsh Open at Celtic Manor last week to focus on his family, and concedes his natural potting perm is here to stay for the foreseeable future because baby daughter Penelope likes it.

"I haven't been to the hairdressers as you can see," said Robertson, who set up a quarter-final with Kyren Wilson on Thursday afternoon courtesy of breaks of 142, 135, 132, 130 and 82.

It's natural. When it gets this long it is crazy. If anybody sees Penelope's hair on Instagram, that's where she gets it from. She loves playing with it so I'll just let it grow.

"As long as it doesn't get in the way of the sight when I'm playing, I'm just going to let it go until the hairdressers open up.

"It's a good laugh."

Robertson admits he is refreshed after football sessions with son Alexander.

"I've been spending time at home, helping Alexander keep up to date with his football training and some early mornings with Penelope, allowing (fiancée) Mille to catch up on some sleep," added the 2010 world champion.

"It's just been family stuff really as best as you can do under the circumstances, but it's nice to be here."

