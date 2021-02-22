Judd Trump showcased his cue ball wizardry during his opening match at the Players Championship on Monday.

The world number one was trailing Stuart Bingham 2-0 in their best-of-11 encounter when, with the third frame in the bag, he spiced up a routine black.

Trump sent the cue ball arching round the table, slicing through the baulk colours and landing nicely for the yellow - a shot which was branded the "unveiling of a Trump special" on commentary.

It comes after Trump made a couple of brilliant shots en route to winning the German Masters title in January.

The first arrived in his quarter-final against Ding Junhui, which was described as “criminally good” by Dave Hendon on Eurosport commentary.

The second, which Trump credited for propelling him to the title, came against Barry Hawkins in the next round and had Phil Studd exclaiming “naughty snooker.”

Trump, who has four titles this season, is seeking to get back to winning ways after suffering a shock exit at the Welsh Open to Hossein Vafaei in the last 32.

