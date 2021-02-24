Mark Selby won the final three frames to beat Mark Williams in a hard-fought contest and reach the quarter-finals of the Players Championship.

Both players led in a back-and-forth match that featured seven half-century breaks, but Selby finished strongly to win 6-4.

He will face John Higgins in the next round after he thrashed Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown 6-0.

Williams made a rapid start, racing into a 2-0 lead with breaks of 75 and 69 respectively, but Selby recovered well, levelling the match at 2-2 heading into the interval, having fallen two points short of a century break in the third frame.

Selby’s continued his momentum in the fifth frame with a break of 66 to go ahead for the first time in the match.

But Williams replied to make it 3-3 and then won a lengthy seventh frame to take the lead.

Again Selby came back, though, as breaks of 78 and 73 helped him move 5-4 ahead.

The world No 4 then clinched his place in the next round with a break of 64 in the 10th frame.

Higgins was in superb form as he whitewashed Brown, who beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Welsh Open final on Sunday.

The world No 6 reeled off three successive century breaks to start the match – 122, 133, 121 – and then a 57 to move 4-0 ahead.

Brown almost got on the board in the fifth frame but Higgins took it 62-58 and then finished with another half-century break of 53.

