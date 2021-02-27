John Higgins beat Kyren Wilson 6-1 at the semi-finals of the Players Championship in Milton Keyes on Saturday night.

Higgins was in excellent form as he gave Wilson almost no chance from the off.

There was no big break in the first frame but the Scot nevertheless took it 71-5, before hitting a century break of 108 in the second frame that Wilson had no response to.

In the third, Higgins scored heavily again, this time 88, and again Wilson failed to get a point on the board as he sunk to a 3-0 deficit. That quickly became four when Higgins added another 50-plus break, this time of 70.

Higgins had beaten Mark Selby 6-0 in the quarter-finals - Selby's seven points over the match was a record low for a best of 11 - and he looked set to repeat another whitewash, which was an impressive feat given Wilson had looked comfortable in a 6-2 win over Australian Neil Robertson in the previous round.

A 51 break then gave him a 66-65 win, leaving Higgins just a frame from victory, and Wilson at least avoided equalling Selby's unwanted new record.

That was a rare bright moment for Wilson, though, as Higgins claimed the sixth frame he needed 74-3 to secure the win.

The victory sets up a final on Sunday with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

