Kyren Wilson has booked his place in the Players Championship semi-finals thanks to a fine 6-2 win over Neil Robertson, with the 2020 World Championship finalist producing runs of 130, 53, 95, 126 and 80 in a comprehensive win over the Melburnian.

The Englishman made a fine start to the encounter, with a break of 130 kicking off the match before a well-made 53 helped him edge the second frame, and the third frame duly followed before Robertson finally showed some signs of life with breaks of 55 and 101 giving him two straight frames to cut the deficit to one.

But the Australian's mini-revival was curtailed once more when Wilson made two more fine breaks – worth 95 and 126 – to restore his three-frame advantage and move just a solitary frame away from the last four.

With the win in sight, Wilson began the eight frame with a superb long red, matched by an equally impressive shot to split the pack.

For a while, it looked as though the 2020 World Championship finalist was on his way to a 147 to round off a dominant win but a mistake allowed Robertson to return to the table needing multiple snookers.

Wilson was forced to wait to round off his win, but another long red ended the contest once and for all.

"You have to put in those performances to beat the class acts like Neil, and I think when I thought I was over the line in the match, I lost a little bit of concentration on the black," he said to ITV 4 after the match.

I've been playing this sort of standard all season, really, I've been coming up against the likes of Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals and losing at those hurdles.

"At some point, you've got to keep putting yourself in that position and try your best to get over that hurdle and I was delighted to do that again today."

Wilson will play either John Higgins or Mark Selby in the last four.

